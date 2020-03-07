NBA: Struggling Brooklyn Nets, though still in play-off contention, part ways with coach Kenny Atkinson

(REUTERS) - The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Saturday (March 7).

The 52-year-old Atkinson made his NBA coaching debut with the Nets in 2016 and leaves after nearly four seasons, with the team seventh in the Eastern Conference and still in contention for a play-off spot.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team," general manager Sean Marks, who hired Atkinson, said in a statement.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organisation believes it is one that is necessary at this time.

"Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons."

The Nets signed All Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in last year's free agency but the team have struggled this season with a 28-34 record.

Durant is not expected to play this season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, while Irving underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month.

On Saturday morning, the Nets were 9.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth spot and 24.5 games out of first. They host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

Atkinson won 20 games in his first season with the team and 28 in his second, before a stunning 42-40 finish in 2018-19 landed the Nets in the play-offs for the first time since 2015.

They were eliminated in the first round by the Sixers.

Expectations were higher coming into this season with the addition of All-Star point guard Irving, but he was limited to 20 games before having season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

The team also added former league Most Valuable Player Durant in a sign-and-trade with Golden State, though the 10-time All-Star was a non-factor as he continues to recover from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered with the Warriors.

Atkinson had been a career assistant coach with the Knicks and Hawks before landing his post with the Nets. He leaves the Nets with a 118-190 record across four seasons.