NBA: Pelicans shock Suns in NBA play-offs while Heat, Grizzlies win

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Brandon Ingram scored 37 points as the New Orleans Pelicans stunned top seeds Phoenix Suns 125-114 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs on Tuesday (April 19), with the Suns worrying about a hamstring injury to star Devin Booker.

Ingram added 11 rebounds and nine assists, while CJ McCollum had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Pelicans pulled level at 1-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series, which moves to New Orleans for Game 3 on Friday.

"We'll just continue to have fun, be loose, lock into the game," Ingram said.

"It's going to be a good time."

Herbert Jones had 14 points and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 13 rebounds to go with 10 points for New Orleans at the Footprint Centre.

"We came out aggressive," Ingram said.

"When they came at us, we stayed resilient. We got the best shot on the floor every time down."

In a game that featured 20 lead changes, the Pelicans outscored the Suns 28-16 over the last 7:30, hitting five three-pointers in a row in the run. Ingram scored 14 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.

"My teammates helped me out a lot, giving me the ball in the right spots," Ingram said.

"We did a good job on the defensive end. We'll continue to get better."

Booker scored 31 of Phoenix's 61 first-half points as the Suns led by five at half-time, his seven first-half three-pointers a career play-off high for any full game.

But Booker tweaked his left hamstring and was removed in the third quarter. His future remains uncertain for the rest of the series pending an MRI scan.

"It is a hamstring issue," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Booker, a 25-year-old All-Star guard who helped the United States win Olympic gold last year, averaged a career-high 26.8 points a game this season for the Suns.

The Suns went 5-2 when Booker was sidelined with a right hamstring issue earlier in the season.

New Orleans won two play-in games to reach the play-offs after a 36-46 season, but humbled the Suns, who won an NBA-best 64 games this season.

"That was probably the worst we've ever looked in transition (defence) since I've been here and for that to happen in a play-off game was a bit unsettling for everybody," Williams said.

"This team is going to play us hard every possession. We miss a shot and they are going to take advantage. They showed that in the third quarter and then they got hot from three-point range."

Mikal Bridges added 19 points for the Suns and Chris Paul had 17 points and 14 assists.

Western Conference second seeds Memphis Grizzlies ripped the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 to level their series 1-1, while Eastern Conference top seeds Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 for a 2-0 series edge.

Jimmy Butler scored a career play-off high 45 points for hosts Miami.

The Hawks had pulled within 104-101 in the final minutes before Butler answered with a slam dunk, a three-pointer and a layup to give coach Erik Spoelstra's squad a 10-point lead and seal Atlanta's fate.

"Coach told me to go out there and be a killer, score as many points as possible, so that's what I did," Butler said.