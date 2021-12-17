NBA: Michael Jordan debut game ticket stub sells for $360k

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - A ticket stub for six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan's league debut sold for US$264,000 (S$360,000) at auction on Friday (Dec 17).

The ticket sold for a final bid of US$220,000, with a 20 per cent buyer's premium added to the price. The auction was conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions.

Jordan made his NBA debut on Oct 26, 1984, at the Chicago Stadium, in front of more than 13,000 people, as the Bulls recorded a 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets.

Jordan played 40 minutes and scored 16 points in the game, as well as recording six rebounds and seven assists.

The stub is the latest piece of Jordan memorabilia to sell for an eye-watering price, with a game-worn jersey belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina selling for a record US$1.38 million in May.