NBA: LeBron James pours in 46 as Lakers top Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (REUTERS) - LeBron James scored a season-high 46 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter, to lift the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 115-108 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (Jan 25).

James scored 13 points in the final 4min 41sec to help the Lakers pull away and improve to 10-0 on the road this season.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and Montrezl Harrell scored 15 off the bench.

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 17 rebounds, Cedi Osman scored 20 points and Collin Sexton finished with 17 for the Cavaliers.

The Lakers led 100-98 when James began his late surge with a three-pointer from the edge of the mid-court logo. He sank another trey to make it 108-100 with 3:36 left, and yet another for six-point edge with 1:34 to go. His 17-footer with 58.9 seconds remaining stretched the lead to 115-107.

James shot 19 of 26 from the field, including seven of 11 from three-point distance, and added eight rebounds and six assists.

In New York, James Harden scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets pulled away in the final minutes for a 98-85 victory over the Miami Heat.

The Nets won for the sixth time in eight games on a night in which they shot a season-low 40 per cent, but they outscored Miami 20-7 in the final seven-plus minutes.

In Indianapolis, Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 of his career-high 36 points in the second half and added nine assists as the Indiana Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors 129-114.

In Detroit, Delon Wright poured in a career-high 28 points and the Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.