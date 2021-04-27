NBA: Lakers end losing skid, outlast Magic

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Dennis Schroder had 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-103 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the host Orlando Magic on Monday night (April 26).

Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell each had 18 points for the Lakers (36-25), who snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt the Magic (18-43) their sixth consecutive defeat.

Leading 95-91 with 6min 47sec left, Schroder scored nine consecutive points and the Lakers, who hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference, outscored the Magic 12-5 over the next four-plus minutes to pull away.

Chuma Okeke had 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Magic, while Gary Harris had 17 points.

Davis had his best performance since returning from a 30-game absence due to right calf and heel issues, shooting eight of 15 from the field (one-for-four from three-point range) and finishing with eight rebounds and three assists. Davis played 31 minutes and 22 seconds in his third game since coming back.

The Lakers shot 54 per cent from the field and made 11 of 31 triples while outscoring the Magic 56-40 in the paint.

Andre Drummond helped on that front with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Harrell shot seven-for-10 off the bench and had five rebounds and three steals.

The Lakers led by 16 points with 10:35 left in the second quarter before the Magic began attacking inside. Orlando outscored Los Angeles 38-16 for the rest of the half.

But the Lakers re-established themselves in the third quarter behind their frontcourt.

Kyle Kuzma had 14 points and seven rebounds and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 points, returning after missing the Lakers' game on Saturday against Dallas with a sprained ankle.

Cole Anthony finished with 15 points and seven assists for Orlando, who shot 47.4 per cent and shot 11-for-25 from three-point range. Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds and Dwayne Bacon finished with 13 points on six-for-12 shooting.