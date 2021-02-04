NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double helps Bucks rout Pacers

MILWAUKEE (REUTERS) - Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season on Wednesday (Feb 3), propelling the Milwaukee Bucks to a 130-110 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

He needed just 31 minutes to put up 21 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a season-high-tying 10 assists for the 21st triple-double of his career, the sixth accomplished in 31 or fewer minutes.

With his 21st triple-double, he moved into a tie for 22nd on the National Basketball Association's all-time list with four others, including Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The meeting was the first of the season for the Central Division rivals and also featured a get-together of all three of the NBA's Holiday brothers. Each scored in double figures. Jrue contributed 11 to the Milwaukee win, while Justin had 15 points and Aaron 11 for Indiana.

In Charlotte, Joel Embiid scored 34 points and Tobias Harris added 26 to help the Philadelphia 76ers complete a perfect three-game road trip with a 118-111 victory over the Hornets.