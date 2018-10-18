NBA: Cavaliers lose opening game as Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry lead Raptors to 116-104 win

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Kyle Lowry had 27 points and eight assists to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104 on Wednesday (Oct 17) in the National Basketball Association season opener for both teams.

Fred Van Vleet added 14 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 points and Danny Green chipped in with 11 for Toronto. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kevin Love scored 21 points and added eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Cedi Osman had 17 points and 10 rebounds. George Hill and Jordan Clarkson each added 15 points, and Rodney Hood scored 12.

Tristan Thompson added 13 rebounds for Cleveland.

In New York, Tim Hardaway Jr scored 16 of his game-high 31 points during the Knicks' record-setting 49-point second quarter, when the hosts cruised to a 126-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 26 points and 16 rebounds, leading the Magic to a 104-101 win over the Miami Heat.

In Detroit, Andre Drummond totalled 24 points, 20 rebounds and came up with a significant defensive play in the final seconds as the Pistons held on for a 103-100 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in their first game under new coach Dwane Casey.

In Charlotte, Giannis Antetokounmpo came within two assists of a triple-double and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 113-112 victory over the Hornets.

In Indianapolis, the Pacers held the Memphis Grizzlies to 18 points in the first 17 minutes of their season, running off to a big lead and coasting to a 111-83 victory.