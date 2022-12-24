NBA: Brown takes Celtics back to top of the East, Bucks lose to Nets

BOSTON – To be a champion in the National Basketball Association (NBA) or in any other sport, there will often be times when one has to win ugly, and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown did just that on Friday night.

Despite a poor performance in three quarters, he still scored 36 points as the Celtics returned to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 121-109 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Boston (23-10) moved above Milwaukee (22-10) into first place after the Bucks fell to a 118-110 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown scored 23 of his 36 in the fourth quarter as the Celtics picked up just their second win in seven games, outscoring the Timberwolves 33-23 in the last quarter.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, the 17th time he and Brown have both scored 30 or more in the same game.

Brown had missed his first seven three-point attempts and the momentum shifted when he sank three early in the fourth.

“It felt good. It felt really good,” he said on ESPN of his fourth quarter.

“Obviously, I felt like it was just a matter of time. The first three quarters is probably one of the ugliest stretches of basketball in my career. But you have just got to play through it.

“This game will take you high and then take you low. I stayed with it and I was able to get over the hump.

“It was super important to get this win, we have been in a little rut, it felt good to get back on the winning side.”

It was the Celtics’ 16th straight home win against Minnesota. The Timberwolves last win in Boston was in March 2005.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves (16-17) with 30 points.