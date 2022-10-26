NBA: Booker sparks Suns’ win over Warriors as Thompson ejected

LOS ANGELES – Devin Booker admires and respects Klay Thompson but also knows his own worth as the Phoenix Suns star came up tops in a heated battle on Tuesday with the home side overpoweing Golden State 134-105.

Booker scored 34 points – his third straight game with 30-plus points – while Thompson, who managed only two points on one-of-eight shooting for the Warriors with two assists, was then ejected for the first time in his career.

Booker, 25, was also at the centre of a third-quarter skirmish with Thompson that led to the Warriors’ future Hall-of-Famer being tossed for the first time in 796 regular-season and postseason games.

The pair bumped chests and exchanged words, leading to double technicals for both before Thompson’s temper boiled over during an ensuing timeout. He was thrown out after yelling at the officials, despite being restrained by teammate Stephen Curry and assistant coach Chris DeMarco.

When asked later what Thompson said to him, Booker said: “They have four [championship] rings. Repeated over and over. And they do... He was having a tough night. Everything plays into his frustration. I’ve been there before.

“I’ve always admired his game, how he plays on both sides of the ball and obviously the rings speak for themselves. Like I said, I’m going to bring it every time.”

That flashpoint proved decisive, with the Suns exploiting the Warriors’ lack of composure to turn an 83-77 advantage into a 13-point lead at 90-77.

The Suns would eventually outscore the Warriors 33-20 in the third to take a 105-86 lead into the final period.

Golden State rallied to cut the deficit to 12 points midway through the fourth, but Phoenix pulled away once again to seal a deserved victory.

Booker, who has averaged 32 points in four games to start the campaign, said Phoenix were determined to impress against the reigning NBA champions.

“Those are the defending champs over there,” he said. “They have a culture, an environment, they’re holding the crown. Every time we match up against them we want to play hard and play competitive.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played down the Booker-Thompson clash.