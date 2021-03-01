Mavs net key win to prove a point

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets were without two of their three All-Stars as they saw their season-high winning streak end at eight games, but the Dallas Mavericks still feel they came away with a statement win on Saturday.

The hosts, missing Kevin Durant for the seventh straight game and Kyrie Irving, who was rested with a shoulder issue, fell 115-98 as the visitors won for the eighth time in 11 National Basketball Association (NBA) games. James Harden led all scorers with 29 points but Dallas managed to hold Brooklyn and Harden to 34 and four points respectively after half-time.

On suggestions their victory over the NBA championship contenders was not legitimate, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said: "Look I know they're down a couple of superstars, but to hold them to 18 and 16 in the second half is pretty damn good."

Pointing out that Brooklyn still had Harden, the NBA's scoring champion for the past three seasons, fellow All-Star Luka Doncic added: "Obviously, they had two great players out but he's an amazing player.

"It's very tough to stop him. We did a great job in the second half. I think it was way better."

The Nets remain second in the Eastern Conference, half a game behind leaders Philadelphia 76ers, with a 22-13 record, while Dallas (16-16) are ninth in the West.

Durant will be unavailable until after the All-Star Game on Sunday due to a hamstring problem but Irving could return as soon as today's game at the San Antonio Spurs.

In the meantime, Harden has vowed to step up in their absences.

"Whoever is in the line-up and suited up has to be better, and that starts with me," the guard said. "That second half, we just didn't have any legs."

Harden is an early contender for the Most Valuable Player award - an accolade he picked up in 2018 - but he also believes 22-year-old Doncic, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, is in the running as well after Brooklyn came up short against the Mavericks in their first match-up this season.

Comparing the Slovenian guard to NBA greats like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, he said: "There are some similarities.

"He never lets anyone speed him up, and he gets what he wants. That's rare for a guy at a young age.

"We all know he has a very, very bright future. The Mavs got a special one."

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and 11 assists to lead a balanced attack as short-handed San Antonio, playing their first home game in 18 days, held off the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 117-114.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench as Spurs won their first contest since the team had four games pushed back because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

San Antonio are still missing Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Rudy Gay, Devin Vassell and Quinndary Witherspoon owing to the NBA's coronavirus protocols, but the Pelicans, who were led by 29 points from Brandon Ingram, could not take advantage of the weakened hosts.

REUTERS