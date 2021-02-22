James takes the Heat in Davis' absence

LOS ANGELES • One of the biggest and least talked about factors in the Los Angeles Lakers' run to the championship last season was Anthony Davis staying fit throughout his maiden season with the team.

The All-Star had well-publicised issues at his previous team New Orleans Pelicans but appeared to shed his "injury-prone" tag as the Lakers claimed their record-tying 17th National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

But Davis picked up an Achilles tendon injury last weekend and the power forward will be out for a month, missing the March 7 All-Star Game.

In the four games he has not featured in, the Lakers (22-9) have lost three to drop to third in the Western Conference.

Jimmy Butler and Kendrick Nunn combined for 51 points as the Miami Heat defeated the champions 96-94 on Saturday, in the first rematch between last season's NBA finalists.

Nunn finished with 27 points, while Butler had 24 and eight rebounds for the Heat, who have won six of their last nine contests.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder was another absentee at the Staples Centre, missing his second straight game due to the NBA's Covid-19 rules.

However, it is Davis' absence that is really hurting the team and according to LeBron James, it is his responsibility to fill the void.

The Finals Most Valuable Player is all too aware of the season before his fellow forward joined, with the Lakers missing the play-offs despite his best efforts.

James had 19 points but shot just seven of 21 from the floor, including just one for eight from three-point range, accounting for his worst shooting percentage of the season and coughed up a team-high five turnovers.

Blaming himself for the Lakers' latest loss, during which they shot just 13 of 45 from beyond the arc, he said: "They (my other teammates) are doing their part. They're doing their part and more.

ON HIS SHOULDERS They're doing their part and more. I think that's what it all boils down to, and right now is another challenge for me, to be able to adjust. LEBRON JAMES, Lakers star, on coping without sidekick Anthony Davis.



Heat forward Jimmy Butler shooting over Lakers centre Montrezl Harrell during their NBA clash at Staples Centre on Saturday. Butler, who made two clutch free throws with 12 seconds left, finished with 24 points. PHOTO: REUTERS



"I think that's what it all boils down to, and right now is another challenge for me, to be able to adjust.

"Not having AD for a long period of time is something that we haven't had over the last year and a half, and now it's time for me to adjust again and see ways I can be even more effective to help this team win ball games...

"We're in the winning business, and I've always been a winner. So, it's time to click into that."

But with Davis out, the scoring load will fall on James and that will mean no "load management" and rest for the 36-year-old.

Lakers reserve guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso are conscious that despite the All-Star's statement of intent, they also need to chip in to help avoid burnout with the post-season starting in spring.

"We do ask Bron for a lot; he gives us a lot each and every game. It's up to us as far as like role players and 'next man up' mentality, we've got to be ready and locked in," said Caldwell-Pope, who had 11 points on the night.

The Heat (13-17) remain 10th in the East - out of play-off spots - but they are now one game behind the New York Knicks, who hold the final place in eighth.

After winning their second straight following a three-game skid during this seven-game road trip, Miami hope they can build on the confidence-boosting victory.

"You can tell that the chemistry is building," said Nunn, who had five three-pointers.

"We've been together for a week and a half, and it just gives us more of a feel for each other.

"We're moving in the right direction now. We dropped a couple early, but we're starting to give ourselves the best chance at the end of the game."

Meanwhile, the NBA confirmed that Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers was postponed due to the winter storm that has led to utility shortages in Texas.

The San Antonio Spurs' game at the Indiana Pacers today was also pushed back because of Covid-19 rules.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE