History for LeBron James as LA Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James claimed another piece of National Basketball Association (NBA) history on Nov 21, becoming the first player to break the 39,000-point barrier as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Utah Jazz to reach the knockout stage of the league’s new in-season tournament.

The 38-year-old, needing just five points to reach the milestone heading into the game, etched his name into the record books with a three-pointer in the first quarter of a 131-99 Lakers win.

The star forward, who passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, saluted the crowd as his achievement was announced.

“I got congratulated by my teammates and coaches, but I haven’t really had an opportunity to wrap my head around what it means,” James, who finished with 17 points from six-of-10 shooting, said of his latest scoring milestone.

“There’s been so many great players in this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers.

“To be able to be the first of anything is always pretty cool. A wild moment, for sure.”

However, he will not be celebrating his latest feat with the game ball in his trophy case, as his coach Darvin Ham jokingly refused to hand it to him.

“We should all be appreciative of what we’re witnessing. It’s only 39,000 though, not 40, so he didn’t get the game ball tonight,” Ham said, according to website Lakers Nation.

Assuming he is healthy and fit, James is expected to hit the 40,000 mark around the NBA’s All-Star break in February. He is still playing at an elite level in his 21st season, averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Ham’s joke aside, James’ landmark set the mood for a celebratory occasion at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers went on to score a wire-to-wire win and reach the in-season tournament’s quarter-finals.

Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles scorers with 26 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

“We’re one step closer to winning the, uh, Cup? Is it the tournament Cup? NBA Cup? Something like that? So, we are one step closer,” Davis said.

The Lakers shot 57 per cent from the field and their bench took advantage of the blowout to score 64 points, led by Austin Reaves with 19 and Christian Wood with 16.

Omer Yurtseven scored 18 points off the bench and John Collins led the starters with 15 points for Utah, who fell to 2-2 in group play.

“I think our lack of physicality, in particular on offence, led us to have very sloppy offensive possessions,” Utah coach Will Hardy said, as quoted by ESPN.

“And when you couple that with not making really any shots... playing against that team in transition over and over and over again is difficult. It was a lot of things wrapped into one that led to a bad game.”