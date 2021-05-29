Bucks turn the tables on Heat for 3-0 lead

MIAMI • Having being scorched by the Miami Heat in the post-season last year, the Milwaukee Bucks are on the brink of doing the same in the first round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs.

Khris Middleton had a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the visitors triumphed 113-84 for a 3-0 lead.

The Bucks will try to sweep last year's NBA finalists in Miami today, confident in the knowledge that no team in league history have squandered a 3-0 series lead.

"The last two games haven't been easy," said Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who contributed 17 points and 17 rebounds.

"Obviously, we were up 30, but it's not easy... I'll say this, I'll say by us doing our job, I'm not surprised we're able to win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, good things are going to happen."

Teammate Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists, helping the Bucks outscore the Heat by 63 points in the past two games.

The hosts were led by Jimmy Butler's 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while teammate Bam Adebayo added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In the West, Anthony Davis scored 34 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James delivered 21 points and nine assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 109-95.

The defending NBA champions grabbed a 2-1 series lead against the second seeds, who were missing Chris Paul with a bad shoulder.

Dedicating the win to the 7,800-strong home crowd at the Staples Centre, James said: "It's a beautiful thing. It was a special night, and we just tried to reward our fans for the loyalty they have for us, and just try to play the game the right way."

Separately, indefinite bans have been imposed on five fans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour in separate incidents during the previous day's play-off games.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and his family were heckled, while popcorn was dumped on Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook and Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young was spat on.

The NBA said it would vigorously enforce an enhanced code of conduct to ensure a "safe and respectful environment for all involved".

REUTERS