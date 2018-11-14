Basketball: Nets guard LeVert won't need surgery for dislocated foot

NEW YORK (AFP) - Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert will not require surgery after suffering a dislocated right foot in an NBA game, the club announced on Tuesday (Niv 13).

The 24-year-old American, who has played all three of his NBA seasons with the Nets, was wheeled off the court in pain after a gruesome injury in Monday's 120-112 Brooklyn loss at Minnesota.

In the final seconds of the first half, LeVert was contesting a drive to the hoop when he landed awkwardly and suffered the setback.

Nets team orthopedist Martin O'Malley evaluated LeVert on Tuesday and said he would be able to begin rehabilitation with hope of returning this season.

"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," O'Malley said.

"While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required.

"Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets' performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season."

LeVert leads the Nets with a career-high 18.4 points a game this season as well as 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a team-best 1.2 steals per contest.

Other NBA players sent well wishes in Twitters postings, including Boston's Gordon Hayward, whose 2017-18 season ended with an injury in the opening game.

"Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery!" Hayward said. "The journey back is hard, but you'll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything!"

Houston's Chris Paul tweeted: "Prayers out to @CarisLeVert!!! Been watchin him play this season and I've loved every bit of it! Hate to see him get injured."

Miami's Dwyane Wade tweeted: "I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert!"