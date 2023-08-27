Athletics-Uganda's Kiplangat takes marathon gold

BUDAPEST - Uganda's Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday with a time of two hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds, while Maru Teferi of Israel finished with silver despite taking a tumble.

2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kiplangat broke away with about 4 km (2.5 miles) to go, crossing the finish line with an advantage of 19 seconds.

Teferi, a silver medallist at last year's European Athletics Championships, recovered from a fall in the latter stages of the race to surge past Ethiopia's Leul's Gebresilase in the last 200 metres to finish second. Gebresilase took bronze. REUTERS