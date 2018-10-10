Asian Para Games: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong sets personal best on way to S7 100m backstroke bronze

Toh Wei Soong after winning the 50m freestyle S7 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta, on Oct 7, 2018.
Toh Wei Soong after winning the 50m freestyle S7 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta, on Oct 7, 2018.PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL PARALYMPIC COUNCIL
SINGAPORE - Swimmer Toh Wei Soong continued his rich vein of form at the Asian Para Games (APG) by winning his third medal, a bronze, in the men's 100m S7 backstroke event held in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct 10).

The 20-year-old Singaporean touched home in 1min 20.21sec, which is a new personal best for him, to finish third amongst eight competitors in the final.

On Tuesday, Toh won the 100m freestyle S7 title in personal-best time of 1:03.16. That came after the 50m freestyle S7 gold won on Sunday.

His medal-winning exploits in Jakarta also cap a fruitful year for the swimmer. At the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, he had clocked 29.83sec to clinch a bronze in the S7 50m free.

The Asian Para Games started in Indonesia's capital city last Saturday and ends on Oct 13.

