Asian Para Games: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong sets personal best on way to S7 100m backstroke bronze

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Toh Wei Soong continued his rich vein of form at the Asian Para Games (APG) by winning his third medal, a bronze, in the men's 100m S7 backstroke event held in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct 10).

The 20-year-old Singaporean touched home in 1min 20.21sec, which is a new personal best for him, to finish third amongst eight competitors in the final.

On Tuesday, Toh won the 100m freestyle S7 title in personal-best time of 1:03.16. That came after the 50m freestyle S7 gold won on Sunday.

His medal-winning exploits in Jakarta also cap a fruitful year for the swimmer. At the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, he had clocked 29.83sec to clinch a bronze in the S7 50m free.

The Asian Para Games started in Indonesia's capital city last Saturday and ends on Oct 13.