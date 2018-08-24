Asian Games: Shooter Teh Xiu Hong misses out on women's 10m air pistol finals by a whisker

Shooter Teh Xiu Hong (in red) lost out on a spot in the final of the Asian Games women's 10m air pistol event, on Aug 24.
Shooter Teh Xiu Hong (in red) lost out on a spot in the final of the Asian Games women's 10m air pistol event, on Aug 24.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
Correspondent
shamiro@sph.com.sg

PALEMBANG - Singapore's shooters Teh Xiu Hong and Shirlene Hew fell short in the qualifiers of the Asian Games women's 10m air pistol event on Friday (Aug 24) at the Jakabaring International Shooting Range.

The 24-year-old Teh came close: she fired a 570, level with the eighth and last qualifier, Vietnam's Bui Thuy Thu Thuy, but the Singaporean lost out on a spot in the final, by virtue of hitting fewer "inner 10s" of the target.

Shirlene Hew shot a 557 to end the qualification shoot 25th in a field of 43.

This ends the pair's Asian Games campaign.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!