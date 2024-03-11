Archery-Reigning champion An fails to make cut for South Korea's Olympics squad

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual - Quarterfinals - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. An San of South Korea in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 11:12 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 11:12 PM

South Korea's An San, the first archer to win three gold medals at a single Olympics, failed to make the cut for the 2024 Paris Games at the final open selection event in Gwangju on Monday.

An had clinched gold in the individual, team and mixed team events at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but the 23-year-old did not make the cut of 16 shortlisted.

South Korea has a policy of selecting only the best performing athletes, cutting those who do not have high scores even if they have had stellar results in the past.

An had also made headlines in Tokyo where she became a target of online bullying over her hairstyle after cutting it short, but that did not stop her from becoming the first South Korean to win three gold medals at a single Olympic games.

Other big names that did not make the cut were Jang Minhee, who won team gold in Tokyo, and 2016 Olympic champion Ku Bonchan. Eight archers will be named in the women's squad later this week. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top