Archer calls for racial abuse to be 'addressed'

LONDON • England fast bowler Jofra Archer has hit out at the racist abuse he has suffered on social media, calling on authorities to take concrete steps to deal with it.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born paceman, who helped his country win the Cricket World Cup last year when he bowled the decisive super over against New Zealand, posted an image of the inflammatory message he received on his Instagram page and said he could not understand why someone would make such comments.

"I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn't ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion," Archer said on Monday. "I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me."

This is not the first time Archer, who made his international debut only last year and has taken 30 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls in just seven Tests - has been racially abused.

After scoring a second-innings 30 during England's loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Mount Maunganui last November, he was subjected to taunts by a home fan.

Archer then tweeted: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team. The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy."

In January, New Zealand Cricket banned a supporter from attending both international and domestic matches in the country for two years after he admitted to racial abuse.

Archer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury, which was diagnosed after England's tour of South Africa, but he told reporters earlier this month he was "making good progress".

