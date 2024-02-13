Andy Reid to coach Chiefs in 2024; Patrick Mahomes thinking No. 3

LAS VEGAS – Andy Reid is now the fifth coach to win at least three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs boss is not done yet, confirming he will be back next season. However, he is leaving dynasty and three-peat talk up to others.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought of it. I get asked it. I’m still kind of in awe of the game. I haven’t thought why or what,” Reid said on Feb 12 when asked why he wouldn’t ride off into the sunset after his side defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas a day before.

“It’s not going to just be easy. We’ll have changeover on our team, there’s always the unexpected, have to keep battling through it. I just asked (quarterback Patrick Mahomes), has anyone done in three (consecutive) times? He said no. It’d be great.”

Super Bowl LVIII Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes ended his seventh season with his third Lombardi Trophy, and hit the pillow early on Feb 12 morning thinking about becoming the first team in National Football League (NFL) history to do the three-peat.

“It’s legendary – no one’s ever done it. Only eight teams have done it back-to-back. We felt like we had the best opportunity we’ve ever had. All you can do is come back next year with the best mindset and try to do it again,” Mahomes said.

“I know how hard these guys work. I know how hard they get after it. I know how hard these coaches work. To be able to have our stamp on NFL history is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Chiefs fans will get to show their love and gratitude for their team’s hard work and success during a Valentine’s Day parade through local streets on Feb 14. The victory parade will begin downtown at 11am local time and will last approximately 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television programme in US history, according to preliminary data released by Nielsen and CBS on Feb 12.

Broadcaster CBS said the Super Bowl, hosted in Las Vegas for the first time and with Usher performing at half-time, averaged 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, breaking the mark of 115.1 million set during the 2023 edition between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, marking a 7 per cent increase.

It added that 202.4 million viewers watched at least part of the game, breaking the record of 184 million (also set last Super Bowl). REUTERS