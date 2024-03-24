Andy Murray hits milestone moment in 2024 after defeating Tomas Etcheverry in Miami

MIAMI – Andy Murray earned back-to-back victories for the first time this season after beating Tomas Etcheverry 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Miami Open on March 23.

The 36-year-old Briton, who has said he will probably retire later in 2024, celebrated with some passion after clinching the win, his first against a top-50 opponent since Toronto in August.

It was also the first time Murray had bested Etcheverry in their last three outings, gaining a measure of revenge after the Argentinian defeated him in the first round of the Australian Open earlier in January.

“Miami has been like my tennis home really, I’ve done so much of my work and training and preparation here and I love the city and this is my last time playing here so it’s nice to get another opportunity,” he said.

The former world No. 1 resumed his second-round clash with the score tied at 3-3 in the first set as severe downpours in Florida wreaked havoc on the schedule on March 22.

Murray whitewashed his opponent to win the opening set tiebreak before breaking for a 4-2 lead in the next. At 5-3, he saved three break points with some clutch tennis before he secured victory in two hours 16 minutes when Etcheverry, ranked 30th in the world, sent a forehand long and wide on match point.

Overall, 62nd-ranked Scotsman served 10 aces, hit 28 winners compared to 17 from his opponent, and saved all seven of his break points.

Murray, a two-time winner in Miami, will play Tomas Machac, who is 60th in the world, of the Czech Republic in the last 32.

It wasn’t a good day for Americans on March 23, after Taylor Fritz was upset by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets.

Wearing the bright yellow of Brazil, Seyboth Wild, ranked 76th in the world and cheered on by loud support from his compatriots on stadium court, produced some impressive winners and some flamboyant shots on his way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 12th-seeded Fritz.

“I played a really solid match today, I barely missed. It was exactly the plan with my coach before the match. I held up pretty well on the backhand and used my forehand to win the match,” said Seyboth Wild. AFP, REUTERS