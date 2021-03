Badminton hurts but you can't hear it. It's why players should have a tiny microphone affixed to their shirt. So we can hear them breathe after a 42-shot rally. Barely has oxygen been sucked in and they're diving to their right, onto their knuckles, bouncing up, and composing another 27-shot conversation.

Want to towel off? Sometimes the umpire says no. This isn't sissy tennis. Play.