America's Cup in Auckland delayed

WELLINGTON • The America's Cup final between defender Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa, set to take place at Waitemata Harbour, was pushed back yesterday as the coronavirus outbreak plunged Auckland back into lockdown.

The first four races in the best-of-13 sailing showdown were scheduled for Saturday but "will not occur before at least Wednesday, March 10," America's Cup events chair Tina Symmans said.

"We need to understand all likely scenarios so that an updated racing schedule can be put in place whilst also ensuring the regulatory requirements are met," she added.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a seven-day, level three lockdown in Auckland starting 6am yesterday after a 21-year-old man visited a gym and other public areas after testing positive for the United Kingdom variant of Covid-19.

This is the 13th community case since the latest cluster emerged two weeks ago which then put Auckland, New Zealand's largest city with a population of 1.7 million, into a three-day lockdown.

Under level three, all residents must stay at home except for essential shopping and work while sport is banned.

However, Symmans said America's Cup organisers would apply for an exemption to start racing if the lockdown continues longer than expected.

Outside Auckland, the rest of the country has been placed under level two restrictions, prompting a cap on crowd numbers and a ban on fans - forcing some sports to rearrange their schedules.

The Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Australia on Friday has been moved from Auckland to Wellington, where it will be played in an empty stadium.

In rugby, the Auckland Blues decided not to return home after their 31-16 Super Rugby Aotearoa win over the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Although they have a bye next week, coach Leon MacDonald said if they returned to Auckland they would not be allowed to train under the stringent level-three rules.

This weekend's Super Rugby games between the Canterbury Crusaders and Hurricanes, and Waikato Chiefs and Otago Highlanders are also set to be held behind closed doors.

