Alpine skiing-Haugan takes Norway's first men's win of the season in final slalom

Mar 17, 2024
Mar 17, 2024

SAALBACH, Austria - Timon Haugan gave the Norwegian men's team a first win of the Alpine World Cup ski season in the last slalom on Sunday.

Austria's Manuel Feller, who had already clinched the title in the discipline, finished runner-up on home snow and 0.40 slower over the two legs at the World Cup finals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Germany's Linus Strasser, who had been second after the first run, ended up third.

The victory was the first of Haugan's World Cup career and he finished the season third in the slalom standings. Feller finished with 715 points to Strasser's 526 and Haugan's 450.

Norway's only other winner so far this season was Ragnhild Mowinckel in a women's downhill in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in January. REUTERS

