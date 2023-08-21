Sporting Life

Alcaraz is exactly what Djokovic needs: A final problem to solve

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
In Cincinnati, Novak Djokovic still had a little energy left after three hours and 49 minutes on court to rip off his shirt after defeating Carlos Alcaraz. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A piece of work of the highest class can be considered a classic. So can a literary production which is sublime. In Cincinnati on Sunday, with the heat surly and sapping, these definitions were met as a Serb and a Spaniard co-authored a work which was bare-knuckle, first-class poetry. Carlos Alcaraz did his composing with a taped finger, Novak Djokovic while out of breath. The former wrote memorable lines, the latter had the last word.

Greatness in sport is born of labour in the heat. A long time ago in 1975, under an aluminium roof in humid Manila, Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali pummelled each other for 14 rounds. For all the contempt they had for each other, Frazier, defeated, later said: “Man, I hit him with punches that’d bring down the walls of a city.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top