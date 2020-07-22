A safe National Day celebration

To commemorate the nation's 55th birthday, sports event company Pink Apple organised Challenge 55, a virtual event to encourage people to be healthy while celebrating National Day.

Challenge 55 requires participants to clock 5,500 steps individually or 55,000 steps as a team by Aug 9 and the proceeds from this event will go to food charity Food from the Heart.

Sarah Pomegas, a senior events executive from Pink Apple, said: "We wanted to relate it to Singapore's birthday and encourage people to celebrate together as one."

The event is one of the more than 230 projects supported by Sport Singapore (SportSG) under this year's Active Enabler Programme (AEP), which offers $2 million in grants. SportSG called on the sports industry to come up with creative solutions that would enable the masses to stay active while adhering to distancing measures.

The AEP is part of SportSG's GetActive! Singapore (GASG) campaign, which aims to rally people across the country through sport to celebrate National Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive officer of SportSG Lim Teck Yin said: "GetActive! Singapore 2020 will continue to enable our people to connect as one and celebrate the nation's birthday.

"It has been a challenging year, but it has given us the impetus to develop creative and diverse ways for the community to stay active, while practising safe distancing. We hope GetActive! Singapore will inspire all Singaporeans to get moving, aspire to live better and stay strong and united."

While many of the activities for this year's edition of the annual national sport campaign have been shifted online in light of the Covid-19 situation, there are still many initiatives for the local community to participate in.

The National Day Parade workout has gone virtual and participants can look forward to exercising to a remix of the National Day Parade theme song Everything I Am, arranged by music director Don Richmond.

Sharifa Norliza, who was in charge of the team that came up with this year's workout, said: "Now that it's come online, it's a lot easier and it makes it even more accessible. You don't have to physically come down to enjoy the workouts or the festivities, we have things going on through the virtual side of the house and everyone can be connected."

Singaporeans are also encouraged to take part in the campaign's photo contest by posting pictures of themselves working out in national colours on social media with the hashtag #GetActiveSG.

The contest will run from Friday to Aug 7, and 55 participants stand a chance to win more than $4,000 worth of vouchers.

There will also be the inaugural Schools GASG Workout Competition, which will see students across the country doing the workout.

One can also take part in various virtual challenges as part of GameOn Nila! E-spiration Fit for Life (EFL). More than 7,600 students have signed up for EFL.

Members of the public can show their support for causes like active lifestyles, giving vulnerable groups access to sport, volunteering as a member of Team Nila to promote sport and also cheer on Team Singapore athletes through Pledges From The Heart.