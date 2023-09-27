A human Games is always more than just a medal tally

Victory isn’t what you think it is. Victory isn’t only podiums, flags, anthems. Victory isn’t fame and autograph hunters. Victory is also a smile. Like the one swimmer Mohamed Rihan Shiham is wearing.

Shiham’s from the Maldives and you’ve never heard his name and won’t recognise his face, but he doesn’t care. The 25m pool he trains in at home, he says, “two days ago they got these diving blocks”. He might be almost a minute slower than the fastest qualifier in the men’s 400 individual medley but he’s grinning.

Because in the mixed zone, I ask, are you the fastest man in your country?

“I broke the (Maldives) record just now. By 0.90 seconds.”

I shake his hand. This is victory.

There are many games under way in one Asiad. There are many races beyond the final. There are many dreams at work of varying size. There is ambition you don’t see and struggle we never hear of. Like backstroker Fatima Adnan Lotia, who trains at someone’s private 50m pool in Karachi. There is another one, but it won’t allow women.

Speed is a relative business. Unless you’re fastest in the world, everyone is slower than someone. So Lotia is 40-plus seconds slower than the fastest qualifier in the 200m backstroke and Mongolia’s Anima Enkhbaatar is roughly 30 seconds behind. However, it’s not just where you finish but where you came from.

Not every country has clubs, systems, certified coaches and scouts. Or at least not in the way you think. “You know the Scouts,” Shiham asks me. “For that I needed to get the swimming badge, so I had to learn how to swim.”

At 16, says Imelda Felicyta Ximenes Belo, the slowest qualifier in the 100m freestyle, “I don’t know what goggles is, don’t know what cap is”. She starts from zero in Timor-Leste but at 24 has come this far.

Over 6,000km away in Ulaanbaatar, Enkhbaatar started to swim seriously only at 11 in a 25m pool. Now here she is, only 14, out of breath, a girl with a watery hero not from America or Australia but from her land. “Enkhkhuslen Batbayar,” she says in awe. “She was the first person (from Mongolia) to get in the final (here).”

Everyone here is a champion of some nation. Everyone moves at some version of fast. Everyone is a hero to somebody. Vleiry Tarazi, who won the slowest of the 100m freestyle heats, lives in Chicago but her grandfather was born and raised in Gaza and she’s hoping to run clinics in Palestine which she represents.

“Swimming is great but having an impact on younger kids and just especially women in sports in Palestine, because we don’t get as many opportunities as other people.” At 23, she won’t win but she’s keeping a sport alive for her people.