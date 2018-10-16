Youths break into leisure fishing spot to steal food, drinks and koi; police looking into the matter

SINGAPORE - First they broke in, pried open a locked fridge and helped themselves to canned drinks and snacks.

Then, they took a dustpan and net, climbed into an out-of-bounds area, and attempted to steal koi from a fish feeding pond.

The operators of recreational prawning and fishing outlet Fish@Aranda made a police report on Tuesday (Oct 16) after closed-circuit television camera footage caught at least three boys breaking into its premises at around 5.30am on Sunday.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Mr Nigel Goh, 29, an assistant manager at Fish@Aranda, located within Aranda Country Club in Pasir Ris, said that this is the first time such a thing has happened in his time with the outlet.

Footage provided by Fish@Aranda shows the boys taking turns to dip the dustpan and a net with a long handle into the pond, trawling both tools in the water, seemingly attempting to catch the fish within.

The pond has nearly 40 fish meant for customers to feed. It is not clear from the video how many, if any, koi were stolen.

A Facebook post on the outlet's page appealing for more information had been shared more than 400 times as of 2.30pm on Tuesday, since it was shared at about 12pm on Monday.

"Our intention is not to shame these boys, but merely to create awareness. We are thankful to our supporters who have helped to share the post," he said.

Mr Goh added that one of his employees spotted the boys coming by again in the wee hours of Monday morning. When the employee called out to them, they laughed and left.

Police are looking into the matter.