Yio Chu Kang targets to be first dementia-friendly neighbourhood

SINGAPORE – Yio Chu Kang is set to be the first dementia-friendly constituency with infrastructure and services catered for residents aged 65 and above who now form about 40 per cent of the housing estate’s population.

On Sunday, during a ministerial community visit by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, MP for Yio Chu Kang Yip Hon Weng said the housing estate will be entirely dementia-friendly by 2025.

Mr Yip noted that Yio Chu Kang is a senior estate, both in terms of its infrastructure and residents. He said: “We need to make sure that the infrastructure, as well as the services here, are catered to them.”

Among the initiatives announced on Sunday is a personal alert button pilot currently being rolled out to 80 elderly residents in blocks 626 and 641 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

It allows them to call for help by alerting staff at nearby THK Senior Activity Centre or CareLine, which is a telephone service by Changi General Hospital that provides health and social support to seniors.

One resident who has had the button installed for free by CareLine and GovTech in the living room and toilet of her two-room rental flat is 85-year-old Chua Imm, who lives alone.

The retired domestic helper said she is happy to have an alert button and feels less worried about something happening to her while she is on her own.

On Sunday, residents also painted the finishing touches on colourful murals at the void deck of Block 612 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. The murals are part of a trail to help residents stay active by clocking 10,000 steps a day, and also aim to help people with dementia find their way around the estate.