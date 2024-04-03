X takes down ISIS videos showing Moscow concert hall killings after being notified by IMDA

SINGAPORE – Social media platform X has removed videos showing ISIS-Khorasan’s March 22 massacre in a concert hall near Moscow after being notified by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Several accounts on the platform had shared footage from the Amaq News Agency – ISIS’ official news channel – with both a censored and uncensored version being circulated as at March 26.

In the 1min 31sec video, the attackers’ faces were blurred out and their voices distorted. The only difference between the two versions was that one of the victims’ faces had been blurred while his throat was slashed repeatedly with a knife.

More than 140 people were killed during the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue, which was later set ablaze. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was carried out by four of its fighters.

IMDA said it told X about the video, which is considered “harmful content” under Singapore’s online safety code of practice.

“X removed the content promptly upon notification,” said the authority, adding that social media platforms with significant reach or impact in Singapore are required to comply with the code.

Rolled out in 2023, the code of practice sets measures for social media platforms to minimise local access to harmful material, including violent content.

The platforms are also required to be proactive in their detection and removal of terrorism content, among others.

In this case, X’s algorithm had recommended the videos to some users on its “For you” timeline.

According to X’s website, the algorithm sources for 50 per cent of its recommended posts from users that an individual follows. The other 50 per cent comes from external users, and is based on the popularity of the post, among several other factors.

Some of the posts included links to Telegram channels where content from the Amaq News Agency was directly being shared, although the links have since been taken down.

When contacted, X sent only automated replies to both of The Straits Times’ e-mails, asking it to check back later.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in response to queries that while the authorities are vigilant against terrorism in the online space, the wide reach of the internet and social media have made it easier for terrorists to spread their violent ideologies, recruit members and plot attacks.

“Since 2015, 38 self-radicalised Singaporeans have been detained or issued with Restriction Orders under the Internal Security Act; almost all of them were radicalised by violent extremist and terrorist content which they had consumed on the internet and social media,” it said.