Woman, 67, dies after traffic accident in Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE – A 67-year-old woman died after an accident involving a car near International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar last Friday.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Tuesday it was alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian along Anson Road towards Robinson Road at 9.15am on Friday.

She was unconscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital and later died from her injuries.

A 40-second video posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page on Tuesday shows the car hitting the woman, who collapses onto the ground.

The vehicle’s number plate is dislodged, sliding several metres away.

About five passers-by run over to the accident site, with a woman kneeling over the elderly woman and appearing to make a call on her mobile phone.

Police investigations are ongoing.