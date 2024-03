In January 2024, Mr Kelvin Tan blew $150,000 on Rolex watches for seven top-performing staff in his interior design company, SG Interior KJ.

Also a well-known content creator with an Ah Beng persona who goes by the moniker Mayiduo, he chronicled the whole episode in a reel which has chalked up nearly 427,000 views on TikTok and about 285,000 views on Instagram.