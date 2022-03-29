How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

SINGAPORE - Hoping to get back to your usual fitness routine as soon as you can after recovering from Covid-19?

Not so fast. Experts warn that recovered persons should do so at a low intensity before gradually increasing the frequency of exercise.

If you are still recovering at home, here are tips on how to disinfect your room, and also quick recipes for dishes that could hasten your healing.

Exercising after Covid-19: Don't rush back to your workout routine