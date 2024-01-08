What went on at polytechnic open houses and what’s new

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the O-level results release on Jan 11, the five polytechnics here bustled with activity as they held their open houses to showcase their strengths and new facilities.

Groups of secondary school students – in organised school groups or among friends – thronged the campuses to find out more.

Artificial intelligence (AI) proved to be a big theme in 2024. Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic featured their newly launched AI-related facilities at their open houses.

All polytechnics also upped the fun factor, highlighting their co-curricular activities (CCAs) or, in the case of Nanyang Polytechnic, turning its open house into a wonderland.

Based on a 2021 report in The Straits Times, about half of O-level holders end up taking the polytechnic route.

ST rounds up some of the must-knows about the polytechnics and their new offerings.

Nanyang Polytechnic

What it is known for:

Opened in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) is known for its School of Health and Social Sciences (SHSS), which offers full-time diploma courses in nursing, oral health therapy, and social work.

Students there train in the school’s various facilities such as a general ward, operating theatre and intensive care unit, where real-life hospital cases are simulated.

At NYP’s Centre for Connected Care, which showcases different technology to deliver nursing care in patients’ homes, SHSS students are trained in best practices to provide good long-term care at home for patients needing acute care.