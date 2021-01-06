What it should have been

Yesterday's story headlined "Police can use TraceTogether data for criminal investigations" reported that some people online had cited past remarks by Education Minister Lawrence Wong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on TraceTogether data being used only for contact tracing.

Mr Wong's office has clarified that he did not say such data would be used only for contact tracing.

What he had said, in June, was: "There is no intention to use a TraceTogether app or TraceTogether token as a means of picking up breaches of existing rules... The app and the device, plus SafeEntry, combined are meant to provide us with information in a timely manner so that we can do speedy, and fast and effective contact tracing."