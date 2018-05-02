Wet weather ahead for first half of May, a few warm days with up to 35 deg C temperatures

SINGAPORE - Wet weather is set to continue in the first half of May, with thundery showers in the first week, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Wednesday (May 2).

During the fortnight, short moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days.

On a few of these days, the showers could start in the late morning and extend into the afternoon.

Otherwise, thundery showers during the inter-monsoon months Singapore is currently experiencing tend to fall in the afternoon.

On one or two days in the first half of May, shifting winds could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the morning.

Climatologically, May is one of the warmest months in the year. It also has the second-highest number of lightning occurrences, after November.

During the first fortnight of May, daily temperatures are expected to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C. Temperatures could reach a high of around 35 deg C on a few warm afternoons.

Last month, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 31.5 deg C and 35 deg C, while the daily minimum was between 22 deg C and 25.5 deg C.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35 deg C was recorded at Pulau Ubin and Changi on April 25.