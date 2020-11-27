Weekly Podcasts: Covid-19 vaccine roll-out faces questions; ST's Go Where site

ST & BT Podcasts of the week (Nov 27)
Editor Says Ep 5: Why Covid-19 vaccine roll-out faces difficult questions (featuring The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez)
BT Money Hacks Ep 84: Making sense of the current market with BT's new podcast series (featuring podcast editor Ernest Luis, BT's digital editor Chris Lim and senior correspondent Ben Paul)
#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 110: Quah Ting Wen on competing in Int'l Swimming League (featuring national swimmer Quah Ting Wen)
The Big Story Ep 59: Attractions ready for influx of patrons when tourism vouchers redemption starts (featuring chairman of the Association of Singapore Attractions Dr Kevin Cheong)
The Big Story Ep 60: Is Singapore ready to enter Covid-19 Phase 3? (featuring infectious diseases specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam)
Life Weekend Picks Ep 104: New menus at Botanico, Lolla; ST's Go Where site (featuring ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, journalist Jan Lee and travel editor Lee Siew Hua)
Asian Insider Ep 51: China ends absolute poverty in signature achievement for President Xi Jinping (featuring ST's China correspondent Danson Cheong and University of Gottingen's Dr Yu Xiaohua)
#PopVultures Ep 36: Harry Styles in a dress and what it means for men (featuring ST journalists Jan Lee, Yeo Sam Jo and podcast assistant Penelope Lee)
