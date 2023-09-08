‘We definitely did not plan it!’: Couple celebrates four children born on the same day

SINGAPORE - The fact that four siblings were born on Sept 6, in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2023, has sparked astonishment among Singaporeans. The children, who are not quadruplets, were all delivered naturally by the same gynaecologist.

Their father, Mr Salihin Ahmad Perbah, a 49-year-old aircraft technician, expressed his surprise and joy to The Straits Times.

“We definitely did not plan for this!” he said, adding that he and his wife, Madam Khairunnisa Abdul Karim, a 39-year-old housewife, consider it a blessing to celebrate all their children’s birthdays on the same day.

“It makes us feel together, as one.”

Madam Khairunnisa disclosed to ST that the birth of their fourth child was unexpected as they had planned to stop having children after the birth of their third child in 2015. The couple had to purchase new items for the newborn as those used for their first three children had either been given away or discarded.

Preparations to welcome the newest edition to the family this year was unproblematic said the father of four: “In the past, there were things that might have been missed out… But because we already have experience, we were prepared for the newborn,” he said.

Come Sept 6, there are multiple birthday cakes and multiple guest lists as each child get to plan their own birthday celebration and make a gift request.

Mr Salihin pointed out the advantages of their shared birthday as being easy to remember and money-saving as there is no need to organise birthday celebrations on different days and in separate locations.

The couple extended their gratitude to Dr Jazlan Joosoph, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Raffles Hospital, who had managed all their children’s births. They praised his “excellent service”, patience and words of encouragement.