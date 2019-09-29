Waterway Point investigating cause of dislodged escalator steps, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - Punggol's Waterway Point is investigating after the steps of a ground-floor escalator dislodged on Saturday (Sept 28), affecting mall-goers.

A spokesman for Waterway Point told The Straits Times on Sunday that the incident took place at 11.45am on Saturday.

The steps on the escalator at level one had dislodged and the escalator was said to be out of order, he said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the affected area was cordoned off, with security personnel on site to re-direct customers.

"Shoppers are reminded to take care while using escalators, especially when handling trolleys or prams. We regret any inconvenience caused," he said.

Facebook user Melissa Chong who was in the mall at the time of the incident said "people on the escalator were sent tumbling".

In her post on Saturday, Ms Chong acknowledged the quick response of the security personnel at the mall, noting that they were at the scene within five minutes and directed people away from the area.

The spokesman for Waterway Point said the management was working with the authorities to investigate the incident and that the escalator would be restored to service once it was verified to be safe for operational use.