Wanted: Public views on new portal offering divorce support

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has started a public consultation exercise for an online portal that will provide information and support to couples headed for divorce or who want help saving their marriage.

The exercise will rope in 100 Singaporeans who have gone through a divorce. The views of Singaporeans who thought about splitting up but decided not to in the end are also being sought.

The consultation, which began on Sept 25 and ends on Nov 28, will help decide how the portal can be customised in a way that best aids those who need it.

An MSF spokesman, in a statement, said: "By taking into consideration citizens' suggestions and feedback, the ministry hopes to better customise and refine the content of the portal so that it will help families achieve better post-divorce outcomes, especially in supporting children, who are often the most impacted by divorce."

The ministry also wants suggestions on the portal name.

The portal, which is expected to be ready in the later part of next year, will consolidate information and resources that divorcing couples may find useful, including matters related to the Housing Board and Central Provident Fund.

Among other things, it will offer self-assessment tools to better understand the marital situation and children's needs, and an online counselling support service.

Views will be gathered through online questionnaires and nine engagement sessions, with in-depth discussions on how the ministry can improve the portal's content.

After these sessions, MSF will work with the Syariah Court to make resources available for Muslim couples at the court's online portal. The Syariah Court and Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, together with their partners, will ensure the resources remain relevant to the needs of Singapore's Malay/ Muslim community.

The portal was one of the recommendations of the Committee to Review and Enhance Reforms in the Family Justice System.

Those wishing to give feedback can submit their name and contact details to msf_fdg@msf.gov.sg

Theresa Tan