Wanted: Man who chopped tree down at new Tampines BTO estate

SINGAPORE - The Tampines Town Council is looking for a man who illegally chopped down a tree at an HDB housing estate at Tampines Street 62.

The town council had put up notices at the GreenDew estate, a new Build-to-Order (BTO) project in Tampines, on Aug 24, urging those with information on the culprit to come forward.

The notices carry a picture of a man taking what looks like a chopper to young saplings at the estate.

The town council told The Straits Times that one tree has been chopped down, while two others have been damaged, although it was not able to confirm if the same culprit was responsible.

A town council spokesman told The Straits Times that it was informed on Aug 23 that a resident was “seen chopping a tree” near Block 648C Tampines Street 62.

The Straits Times visited the site and saw two crudely hacked trees in front of the lift lobby of Block 648C. One felled tree was lying on a side.

“We are working with HDB to investigate the matter and have posted notices in the vicinity, seeking residents’ assistance in identifying the responsible party,” said the town council spokesman.

He added that the town council was taking the incident seriously and warned that damaging or removing plants, shrubs or trees in common areas is a violation of town council by-laws.

“We have reported the incident to the police, and appropriate action will be taken against the offender,” he said.