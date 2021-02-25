Videos from Tuas blast show injured workers with their skin peeling off

Ten people were taken to the hospital following an explosion and fire yesterday on the Tuas premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it responded to a fire at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at about 11.25am.

About 65 others in the vicinity of the blaze had evacuated before the arrival of firefighters, it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident happened at Platinum@Pioneer, an industrial development with 16 terraced factory units and a canteen housed in two buildings.

Videos of the aftermath showed about a dozen workers gathering outside on the ground floor of the premises as smoke continued to billow from the building. Eight of them appeared to be badly injured, with significant portions of their skin peeling off. One of them was seen lying on the ground screaming in pain.

Other workers were seen removing the shredded remains of the victims' clothing and using a hose to wash their wounds.

The three-storey unit is registered to Shield+, although the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) identified the occupier of the unit to be Stars Engrg.

It said an explosion occurred as work was being carried out on an industrial mixer.

The SCDF said the unit was smoke-logged when firefighters arrived yesterday. "The fire involved an industrial mixer in the affected unit and was extinguished with two water jets," it added.

Eight workers within the premises suffered burns and were taken to Singapore General Hospital. Their condition is still being monitored.

Two others, from an opposite unit, also suffered burns due to the blast. They were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

When contacted, Stars Engrg spokesman Chua Xing Da, who is also the director of Shield+, declined to comment, saying it was "not a good time to say anything".

Yesterday, the area around the affected unit was cordoned off by the police. As at 7.30pm, the police cordon was still in place.

The unit's back wall also appeared to have been damaged, with debris and glass bits strewn around the area. Bits of clothing, believed to have been worn by the victims, were seen near a grass patch at the end of both buildings.

A fire engine and an SCDF hazmat vehicle were on site, along with SCDF personnel investigating the affected unit. A drone was later deployed between the buildings.

Workers who gathered next to the cordoned-off area were told by the police to keep a distance.

Some were later allowed to enter the unit next to the affected one, where they brought down luggage and later boarded lorries.

The Straits Times understands the ground floor of the building is solely for industrial use, but the upper levels can be used for dorms.

The MOM said: "There were fewer than 20 migrant workers staying on the site where the explosion took place."

Separate housing arrangements are being made for the unhurt workers, it added. "MOM is also working with the employer to ensure their well-being".

The ministry said it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Soon Hock Group, the developer of Platinum@Pioneer, said it has sent a team to conduct investigations.

