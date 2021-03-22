Victims share their close shaves with PMD and PAB battery explosions; most fires from non-compliant devices

SINGAPORE - When the battery of his power assisted bicycle (PAB) exploded in his bedroom on July 22 last year, Adam (not his real name) had fortunately gone to the toilet.

"I was very lucky that day... If God did not help me, I would have died inside (the room)," he told the media on Sunday (March 21).

The ensuing damage, including to the floor tiles, cost him over $3,000 to repair.

Adam, who is his 50s, said he had charged the battery earlier that day, after not doing so for about four months.

His incident was among 68 fires involving PABs and personal mobility devices (PMDs) last year, according to statistics released by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in February.

More than two-thirds of the fires occurred at residential premises.

While this is an overall decrease from 115 fires in 2019, such incidents still remain an area of concern for the SCDF.

"The majority of PMD and PAB fires that SCDF had responded to were found to have resulted from the use of non-compliant devices such as non-UL2272 certified PMDs, modified devices or incompatible power adaptors," the SCDF said.

Modifications included the replacement of batteries with ones not from original equipment manufacturers, the addition of extra batteries, and the changes to the electrical circuitry.

"It was also observed that the condition of disused batteries may deteriorate and become unstable over time, leading to fire outbreaks," the SCDF said.

In Adam's case, he had a non-original battery that he had purchased second-hand for $200 via online marketplace Carousell. He had used it to replace the previous battery, which was also not original, of the PAB that he had also bought second-hand for about $180 on Carousell.

Adam, who works in the construction sector, said he bought them second-hand as it was "cheap". New LTA-approved PABs can cost more than $1,000.

He had used the PAB to travel from his workplace to nearby eateries for lunch, and only brought the battery home every three days to charge it.

He stopped using the PAB in April last year, when construction work around the island halted during the circuit breaker period.

He decided to charge the battery again in July last year, in anticipation for the gradual resumption of work in August. It was then when it exploded.



The battery of Adam's power assisted bicycle exploded after he charged it earlier that day. He had bought it second-hand from online marketplace Carousell. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



Another man who works in the construction sector, Gua (not his real name) had a similar experience with his PMD.

He had stopped using his device - which was over the permitted 20kg weight limit - in 2018 and only charged its battery every four or five months to maintain the battery's capacity.

This stopped, however, when the charger was discarded during a spring clean sometime between December last year and January this year.

On Feb 14, he noticed that the flat's living room "suddenly smelled like alcohol" and traced it to fluid leaking from his PMD's battery compartment, which was very hot.

He quickly moved the device to the corridor outside his flat. Its battery exploded in a shower of sparks shortly after.



Gua's personal mobility device after its battery exploded on Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE





The corridor outside Gua's residence after the battery of his personal mobility device exploded on Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



"It was lucky that I was there when (the battery) started to leak... and I brought it out before the thermal runaway happened," said Gua, who is in his 40s.

The SCDF urged the public to not modify their devices and, if required, to only replace components with ones from original equipment manufacturers.

"Devices and batteries, especially the non-UL2272 certified ones, which are faulty or have not been used for an extended period of time should be disposed of properly at any of the e-waste recyclers listed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA)," it said.

This can be done at any of the 80 plus collection points islandwide provided by e-waste recycler KGS. The collection programme with KGS does not charge a disposal feeand ends on June 30.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said earlier this month that a new import controls regime for PMDs and PABs, aimed at preventing the import of non-compliant devices, will be introduced in the first half of this year.

The authorities will continue to inspect devices regularly to deter illegal modifications, she said.