US Vice-President Kamala Harris kicks off 3-day visit to S'pore

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris arrived yesterday on board Air Force Two for a three-day official visit to Singapore.

Today, she will call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Ms Harris will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders will later hold a joint press conference.

An orchid will be named in her honour in a ceremony at the Istana.

She will also visit Changi Naval Base and US littoral combat ship USS Tulsa, which is in port for a multilateral exercise.

Tomorrow, Ms Harris will deliver a policy speech and participate in a round-table discussion with the business community.

This is only the second time Ms Harris has visited a foreign country since being elected in January.

Her trip seeks to highlight the US' focus on revitalising alliances around the world, in particular in the Indo-Pacific region. Ms Harris is also expected to focus on global public health, including the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as economic partnerships and security.