Leading reading sessions and eco-excursions: How these bank staff are helping to nurture children in need

Ms Woon Yu-Min, a branch manager at UOB, leaves her office early once a month to interact with the children at CareHut@Eunos, a student care centre that caters mainly to primary school children from low-income families.

She spends the first 30 minutes reading a book, and follows up by conversing with the students for another hour. The sessions improve the children’s vocabulary, since English is rarely spoken at home, and help overcome their shyness when speaking in public. The books also stimulate their curiosity as well as instil values such as kindness and showing empathy.

“It was very much a one-way conversation at the start. But as the children warm to you, they begin to talk to you and volunteer to read the storybook,” she says. “I feel the programme has had a positive impact on their lives.”

Levelling the playing field

The reading programme that Ms Woon participates in comes under Heartbeat@Heartlands, a new initiative by UOB to ensure its philanthropic activities benefit a wider range of people in Singapore, and help to open the hearts and minds of children through education.