Leading reading sessions and eco-excursions: How these bank staff are helping to nurture children in need

Ms Woon Yu-Min, a branch manager at UOB, leaves her office early once a month to interact with the children at CareHut@Eunos, a student care centre that caters mainly to primary school children from low-income families.
She spends the first 30 minutes reading a book, and follows up by conversing with the students for another hour. The sessions improve the children’s vocabulary, since English is rarely spoken at home, and help overcome their shyness when speaking in public. The books also stimulate their curiosity as well as instil values such as kindness and showing empathy.
“It was very much a one-way conversation at the start. But as the children warm to you, they begin to talk to you and volunteer to read the storybook,” she says. “I feel the programme has had a positive impact on their lives.”
Levelling the playing field
The reading programme that Ms Woon participates in comes under Heartbeat@Heartlands, a new initiative by UOB to ensure its philanthropic activities benefit a wider range of people in Singapore, and help to open the hearts and minds of children through education.
Besides the reading sessions, Heartbeat@Heartlands also supports Children’s Wishing Well, a charity whose activities include letting children select what they need from supermarkets so that they learn about budgeting, nutrition and decision-making.
Other projects include sessions that teach residents how to spot and avoid common bank-related frauds and scams, as well as financial literacy workshops and UOB branch tours where beneficiaries learn how the bank's branches have evolved through digitalisation.
Nurturing the young
During school holidays, UOB conducts eco-excursions to educate children about environmental sustainability and conservation. These help them develop an appreciation of nature and teach them ways to reduce their carbon footprint.
Identifying projects within the radius of UOB branches also makes it easier for staff to assist communities.
In 2021, UOB employees in Singapore clocked nearly 33,000 hours of voluntary work in programmes under UOB Heartbeat, the bank’s umbrella corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme that focuses on art, children and education.
UOB has so far in 2022 helped more than 1,335 students in Singapore by providing them with digital tools or training. Across the region, UOB Heartbeat initiatives have helped more than 150,000 children.
In October, UOB raised over $2.2 million at its annual Global Heartbeat Run/Walk to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and families from 26 beneficiary organisations. More than 15,000 UOB staff, customers and beneficiaries registered for the one-day event which involved in-person activities in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the rest of UOB's international network.
The Singapore run/walk generated more than $1.46 million, which four local beneficiaries – Food from the Heart, Children’s Wishing Well, Care Community Services Society, and President’s Challenge – will use to improve the lives of disadvantaged families and better equip children with digital tools and skills.
Building inclusive societies
For its efforts in holistic caring, UOB was presented with the Community Chest’s highest accolade, the Pinnacle Award, by President Halimah Yacob on Nov 1.
UOB deputy chairman and chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said: “Each year, UOB employees show their giving nature through various volunteerism efforts, the largest of which is our annual UOB Global Heartbeat Run/Walk.”
“We are dedicated to doing right by our communities by supporting the social development of the communities where we operate.”