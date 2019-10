The amount of unclaimed monies left with the Insolvency and Public Trustee's Office has grown to $211 million over the last six years.

Largely made up of Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies, the sum was left by people who died without nominating a benefactor.

In all, about $240 million in unclaimed monies was left with various government agencies over the last six years. The remaining $29 million involves tax refunds, levy bonds and immigration deposits.

