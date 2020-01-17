Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle accident

This road accident involving an SBS Transit bus, a lorry and a car left two passengers injured yesterday. They were taken to hospital after the accident at the junction of Braddell Road and Bishan Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were alerted at around 3.30pm. A 22-year-old man, a passenger on the lorry, and a 46-year-old woman, a passenger on the bus, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police said. The other bus passengers were evacuated.

Witnesses said the collision between the lorry and the bus pushed the lorry to the opposite side of the road, causing it to hit the stationary car that was waiting for the traffic lights to turn green. The driver of the car, Madam Jenny Toh, 53, told The Straits Times: "It happened too quickly that I had no time to react ... I could not even reverse in time to avoid them. I am just lucky that I am okay."

The 23-year-old lorry driver, an Indian national who has worked in Singapore for 1½ years, said he obtained his Singapore driving licence three months ago and has been driving for about 20 days. He works for Lim Kim Huat Building Construction. He sustained a small cut on his left hand and was seen walking with a slight limp. The police are investigating.