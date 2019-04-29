Two taken to hospital after car overturns along Pasir Ris Street 11

SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to hospital after an accident between two cars in Pasir Ris on Sunday night (April 28).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Pasir Ris Street 11 in the direction of Pasir Ris Drive 2, at around 9.20pm.

One of the cars overturned as a result of the accident, while the other came to a stop a short distance away.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lin, told Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily News that several passers-by helped to move the overturned car so that it was resting on its side instead.

She added that one of them smashed the windscreen of the car to help free the people who were trapped inside.

The police said that one of the car drivers, a 65-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old man, were conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital.