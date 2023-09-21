TTSH nurses develop better way to detect and help elderly patients with delirium

SINGAPORE - Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will roll out a care bundle developed by its nurses to better detect and prevent delirium among its older patients to all its wards as early as the end of the year after a successful two-year trial.

Delirium, in which patients are confused, disoriented and cannot think or remember clearly, impacts nearly 30 per cent of older patients globally at some time during hospitalisation. But the condition is hard to detect because it bears similarities to dementia, and delirious patients behave differently, said advanced practice nurse and team lead of the delirium care bundle project Jennifer Li Yuan.

Dr Lim Jun Pei, a consultant at TTSH’s Department of Geriatric Medicine and co-lead of the initiative, said the gold standard in diagnosing the condition is the confusion assessment method. But the assessment takes about half an hour and, given its laborious nature, is hard to use as a screening tool across the board.

In 2019, the hospital introduced the delirium care bundle in a surgical ward after feedback from staff that the number of patients becoming delirious in such wards was quite high, said Ms Li, who worked with three other nurses on the project. She added that up to 50 per cent of elderly patients globally suffer from delirium after surgery.

As part of the care bundle, nurses use a screening tool called 4AT, developed by the University of Edinburgh. The two-minute test has four assessment portions in which patients are asked questions such as their age, date of birth and the current year, and also to recite the months of a year backwards. Those who score four or more points are suspected of having delirium, and are referred to doctors for treatment.