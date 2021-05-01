Theory tests for e-bike, e-scooter riders to start on June 30

Mandatory online theory tests for electric scooter and electric bicycle riders will begin on June 30, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

The handbooks for both theory tests have been published online, and will cover three modules for each group of riders. They comprise general information on active mobility devices, pre-journey and equipment checks, as well as rules and codes of conduct for using the devices.

In a Facebook post, the LTA said the theory tests will comprise multiple-choice questions and can be taken online.

More details, including when and how riders can take the tests, will be provided at a later date.

The announcement comes after the Active Mobility Advisory Panel proposed a mandatory test in September 2019, following a spate of accidents involving mobility devices, as well as the death of a cyclist after a collision with a speeding e-scooter rider whose device did not meet regulations.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in a separate Facebook post yesterday that the tests will aid public education efforts to encourage safe riding. "This will be an important step in ensuring that e-scooter and power-assisted bicycle riders are familiar with active mobility rules and the code of conduct, and are able to share spaces safely and responsibly with fellow path and road users," he added.

E-bike and e-scooter riders who want to view the handbooks can download them through links provided by the LTA on its Facebook page. The guides will be published in other languages later.